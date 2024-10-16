CEC Rajiv Kumar’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Uttarakhand

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Ralam, Munsiyari, located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. The landing was necessitated by bad weather while the helicopter was en route to Milam. State Deputy Chief Election Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande was also onboard during the incident. Both officials are reported to be safe. The […]

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Ralam, Munsiyari, located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. The landing was necessitated by bad weather while the helicopter was en route to Milam.

State Deputy Chief Election Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande was also onboard during the incident. Both officials are reported to be safe. The helicopter had to divert from its course due to deteriorating weather conditions. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates are expected soon.