The Commissionerate for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has invited the applications for the integrated five-year LLB course. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of CEE @ cee.kerala.gov.in. The applicant can apply for the course from April 29 to May 8, 2019.

Date of Entrance Exam:

The entrance examination for the integrated five-year LLB course will be held on May 22 and will be conducted via online mode.

Exam pattern:

A total of 200 questions will be asked which will be divided into four parts. The first part will be from General English consisting of 60 questions, the second part will be from General Knowledge consisting of 45 questions, the third part will be from Arithmetic and Mental Ability followed by an aptitude for legal studies consisting of 25 and 70 questions respectively. The questions will be in a multiple-choice-questions format and the exam will be held for a duration of two hours. Each question will carry 3 marks for the correct answer and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Steps to apply for the CEE Kerala 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE, Kerala @ cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Integrated Five Year LLB 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Registration.

Step 5: Enter the requisite details to register.

Step 6: Make a payment.

Step 7: Upload the documents and images.

Step 8: Click on submit.

Fees:

The application fee for the reserved category is Rs 325 while for the unreserved category is Rs 650.

Process of Selection:

The students who applied for the course will have to appear for a computer-based exam on May 22. Allotment of seats will be made by the CEE in accordance with the ranks obtained by the candidates in the exam and the order of preference of institutions registered by the candidates during online Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). For more information visit the official website of CEE, Kerala.

