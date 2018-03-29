In the wake of the Central Board of Secondary Education examination leaks, the mastermind behind the CBSE paper leak is from Delhi's Mianwali area, says Delhi Police. from an unknown source that someone named Vicky," who runs a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar’s Sector 8 is involved in the paper leak, said the CBSE regional director's letter.

CBSE received a complaint by fax on March 23, from an unknown source that someone named Vicky," who runs a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar’s Sector 8 is involved in the paper leak | For pictorial representation only |

In a press conference, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the media that he would get to the bottom of the issue. He said, “We will not spare the culprits and will be nabbed soon,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to spoken to Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness at the CBSE paper leaks. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded strict action against the people who had leaked the papers. Following the Central Board of Secondary Education examination leaks, the Delhi Police has said the mastermind behind the paper leak is from Delhi’s Mianwali area. He has been named as Vicky, a 40-year-old coaching centre owner in Rajinder Nagar’s Sector 8. A report said the authorities are currently conducting raids to catch the suspect. Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjelew

Following yesterday’s CBSE decision, heartbreak and disappointment has ruled the roost among students who thought they had done with exams. The CBSE will re-conduct Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics subjects soon. CBSE received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an unknown source that someone named Vicky, who runs a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar’s Sector 8, is involved in the paper leak, said CBSE regional director’s letter. Vicky is a commerce graduate from Delhi University. NewsX has the exclusive pictures of the leaked examination papers.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has asked the CBSE to explain in detail how the question papers reached the students and examination.

Ramesh Chand Jain, President, Delhi School Association, said: :The government should put culprits behind the bars. The first step they should take is set the system right. CBSE chairman should at least give a statement, why hasn’t she spoken to students and parents? This is condemnable.”

A circular going on social media today, Thursday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar, which began at 10 AM. ALSO READ:

#WATCH: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar & Union Law Minister RS Prasad address the media in Delhi. https://t.co/iWHNrHcpy8 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

Delhi: Students protest at Jantar Mantar against #CBSEPaperLeak, say 'either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither'. Raise 'we want justice' slogans pic.twitter.com/iymbkfavDe — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on the same day lashed out at the Central government for the leakage of various papers and the announcement of Karnataka elections 2018 before the Election Commission. Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, said that the Modi government has become a “leakage government”. The saffron party was also embroiled after its IT cell chief, Amit Malviya tweeted the date of Karnataka assembly elections on Tuesday even before the Election Commission announced them.

ALSO READ:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App