Central intelligence agencies have leapt into action in the aftermath of the explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters building in Mohali

Central intelligence agencies have leapt into action in the aftermath of the explosion at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters building in Mohali.

Central intelligence organisations such as the Intelligence Bureau, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Military Intelligence (MI), and the intelligence wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) have ramped up their investigations into the incident.

According to a senior officer with a Central intelligence agency, it is believed that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was used in the attack, which is unusual. “Grenade attacks have occurred in the past, but the employment of RPGs is concerning to everyone,” a senior official stated.

After the bomb in Mohali, he added, Punjab Police had also issued an alert. However, instead of sending a written message, they have told all police officers to be on the lookout, according to the official.

A minor explosion was detected at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77 at around 7:45 p.m.

According to the authorities, “There has been no damage recorded. Senior cops raced to the scene and are conducting an investigation. The police have dispatched forensic teams. “

Two people were arrested on May 8 in Punjab’s Taran Taran area. The two detained were found with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing RDX in a metallic box weighing over 2.5 kg.

On May 5, four terror suspects were apprehended in Karnal, Haryana, and three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each were discovered in their possession.