Trade unions have called 'Bharat band' for 28th and 29th of March

The trade unions have called for a Bharat band for 28th and 29th of March. The forum of central trade union called the days off in protest against the policies of the Central government.

The strike has begun from 6 am today is expected to be continued till 6 pm tomorrow.

In a Facebook post made by the All India Bank Employees Association, the bank sector has come forward in favour of this protest.

The association on March 22nd declared the two-day strike against the central policies of “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies”.

The State Bank of India later joined the strike to privatize public sector banks. They have also claimed against the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

The railways and defence sector have also revolted for a mass rally in support of the strike. Many other sectors including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are also participating in the strike.

The worker’s aggression was seen in the states of West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.