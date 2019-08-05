Kashmir on alert: In an unprecedented move, the Centre has abrogated Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The notification has been issued in the Gazette of India (GoI).

Centre’s suspense over the current turmoil in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has finally ended as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’ has scrapped Article 370. The Gazette of India has also issued an official notification for the same. Home Minister Amit Shah amid heavy chaos in Rajya Sabha declared that the suspension of Article 370 will be in parts.

Home Minister Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature while Ladakh, which was earlier part of Jammu and Kashmir, will now be a separate state with the Union Territory status.

This will certainly trigger the mood of the country as protests are expected across the country especially from Opposition’s end. However, it’s the valley that’s is going to witness the worst-case scenario as people are already in angst and with the announcement of abrogation the coming days seem bleak.

Here are the key highlights:

Centre ends special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir today. The state will now be integrated with the Union of India.

Article 370 scrapped, Article 35A to be scrapped

Ladakh to be a union territory without legislature while Jammu and Kashmir will be separate union territories with the legislature.

All the section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Ranbir Penal Code (RBC). All the discriminatory laws regarding the use of land, ownership are gone.

The Centre will control the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir like Delhi.

Here’s the full text from the Ministry of Law and Justice on Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir:

Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department) Notification

New Delhi, The 5th August, 2019 G.S.R. 551(E)—- the following Order made by the President is published for general information: THE CONSTITUTION (APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR) ORDER, 2019 C.O. 272 In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution, the President, with the concurrence of the Government of State Jammu and Kashmir, is pleased to make following orders: 1. (1) This Order may be called the Constitution (Application of Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. (2) It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application of Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. 2. All the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammy and Kashmir and the exception and modification subject to which they shall so apply shall be as follows:– To article 367, there shall be added following clause, namely: “(4) For the purpose of this Constitution as it applies in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir — (a) references to this Constitution or to the provisions thereof shall be constructed as references to the Constitution or the provisions thereof as applied in relation to the said State:– (b) references to the person for the time being recognized by the President on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly of the State as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, acting on the advice of the Council of Ministers of the state for the time being in office, shall be constructed as references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (c) references to the Government of the said State be constructed as including references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of his Council of Ministeries; and (d) in the proviso to clause (3) of Article 370 of the Constitution, the expression “Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)” shall read “Legislative Assembly of the State.”.

Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 pic.twitter.com/ueZWl8VU59 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

