Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Centre Allocates ₹5,858.60 Crore To Flood-Affected States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released ₹5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were deployed to the flood-affected states of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the damages. IMCTs will soon be sent to Bihar and West Bengal, which have also been recently affected by floods, for similar on-the-spot assessments of damages.

After the IMCTs’ assessment reports are received, additional financial assistance from the NDRF will be approved for the disaster-affected states, as per established procedures, according to the MHA.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Comments On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Says, ‘Your Arrogance Will Be Broken’

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, more than ₹14,958 crore has been released to 21 states this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released ₹5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states. This includes ₹1,492 crore to Maharashtra, ₹1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, ₹716 crore to Assam, ₹655.60 crore to Bihar, ₹600 crore to Gujarat, ₹189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, ₹145.60 crore to Kerala, ₹50 crore to Manipur, ₹21.60 crore to Mizoram, ₹19.20 crore to Nagaland, ₹23.60 crore to Sikkim, ₹416.80 crore to Telangana, ₹25 crore to Tripura, and ₹468 crore to West Bengal. These states have been impacted by extremely heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides during this year’s southwest monsoon.

Further IMCTs will be sent shortly to Bihar and West Bengal for on-the-spot assessments of flood damage. After the IMCTs’ reports are received, additional financial aid from the NDRF will be provided to the disaster-affected states, according to the established procedure.

The Centre has released more than ₹14,958 crore to 21 states this year, said the MHA. This includes ₹9,044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, ₹4,528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states, and ₹1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

In addition to financial aid, the central government has also provided logistical support, including the deployment of necessary NDRF teams, Army units, and Air Force assistance to all flood-affected states.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

