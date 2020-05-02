All returning Pakistan nationals would be screened as per international norms and existing provisions of the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals would be allowed to return.

The Narendra Modi government has given a nod to 190 Pakistani nationals who have been stranded in India after the government sealed international borderline due to the novel coronavirus. These Pakistan nationals will return to their country via the Attari-Wagah crossing on May 5, said reports. Following the Centre’s directions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked the state governments to facilitate their travel.

All strandard Pakistani have been asked to reach the Attari-Wagah border a few hours early as they will be allowed to travel after proper by immigration check and coronavirus testings.

An official said the government of India has agreed to send Pakistan nationals back after the Pakistan high commission requested Prime Minister’s Office. The government has also asked state governments to ensure free and safe movement of strandard Pakistanis from different parts of the country.

Additional secretary at the external affairs ministry, Dammu Ravi, said “it is requested that all returning Pakistan nationals would be screened as per international norms and existing provisions of the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals would be allowed to return.”

This will be the second occasion when Pakistani nationals will exit the country amid lockdown. The last group that returned to Pakistan in April was much smaller and comprised people staying in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

So far, more than 37,000 cases of coronavirus have been detected in India, claiming over 1200 lives. 26167 are active cases, while 9950 people have been cured.

