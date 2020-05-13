The YSRCP says Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s progressive and pragmatic outlook towards the future of the state and the country at large post May 17th was appreciated by people from all spheres of the society. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also called the Hon’ble CM post the video conference with PM Modi with respect to the same. The Union Minister was of the opinion that the CM touched upon pertinent aspects that need to be addressed, including the stigma surrounding COVID-19.

Rather than calling for a blanket extension of the lockdown, the AP CM pitched for a rather different approach. He suggested that creating self awareness among people should be a priority above imposition of restrictions and clamping down, which is adding to the stigma surrounding COVID-19. He stressed upon the fact that the stigma should die an instant death, if we are to get back to any state of normalcy.

‘While putting stringent SOPs in place for workplaces and other areas where people are expected to gather with respect to social distancing and personal hygiene , one should also equally concentrate on eliminating the fear and stigma around the virus. It will encourage people to self report in case they develop any symptoms, thereby making it easier for the authorities to deal with it’, said the CM during the video conference with the PM on May 11.

He further stressed on the need to let the working class move around freely as it is mandatory for the economy to get back to where it was. The CM went onto emphasise on the need for the central government to support the MSME sector during these trying times. He also requested the Centre’s support in overhauling the health system of the state.

