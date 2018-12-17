The Cabinet on Monday approved amendments to the existing Telegraph Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which will make sharing of Aadhaar details voluntary for bank accounts, school admissions and cellphone connections. The Centre took the first step to introduce the changes in the law as the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off the above-mentioned changes.

The government’s decision came after the Supreme Court in September hampered the private companies from demanding the 12-digit unique identity number before providing services. “The telecom sector which has been accepting Adhaar for giving sim cards cannot ask for Aadhaar number,” noted the Supreme Court on September 23 in its landmark judgement.

The apex court has also ruled out the mandate of the Adhaar card for CBSE, UGC, NEET examinations or admissions in schools or at any educational institutes.

With the amendments, the Aadhaar holder will be entitled to refuse their details for opening a bank account or getting a cell phone connection. Meanwhile, it is necessary for the Aadhaar holders are mandated to provide the 12-digit numbers to the service providers in a bid to procure any service. Besides this, the apex court has ordered to link the Aadhaar to PAN (Permanent Account Numbers) as it is required to file the tax returns.

Meanwhile, the government is now promoting offline verification tools such as QR codes and paperless KYC that do not require the sharing of biometric or personal data.

