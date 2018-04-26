The Central government has asked the top court collegium to reconsider its recommendation for the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph as a judge of the Supreme Court. There are reports doing rounds that the government is opposing Justice Joseph's elevation because of his decision to cancel the central rule in Uttarakhand in 2016, after which Congress swiftly returned to power in the state.

The Centre had argued that there is already an adequate representation of Kerala, from where KM Joseph hails, in the higher judiciary

The Central government on Thursday returned the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph as a judge of the top court and asked the collegium to reconsider it. The government sent a letter to CJI Dipak Misra citing the proposal for the reconsideration has the backing of both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, the Centre had argued that there is already an adequate representation of Kerala, from where KM Joseph hails, in the higher judiciary.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sent the letter to the collegium, which read, “It would be appropriate to mention here that Kerala High Court has adequate representation in the Supreme Court and among Chief Justices in various high courts. Justice Kurian Joseph who was elevated as Supreme Court judge on 8 March, 2013 is from Kerala High Court. Additionally, there are two chief justices namely Justice TB Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and Justice Antony Dominic, Chief Justice Kerala High Court whose parent high court is Kerala.”

Top sources in the Law Ministry privy to the communication said the government has invoked both the principle of seniority and the proportionality in returning the recommendation of Justice KM Joseph for reconsideration more than three months after the top court collegium (on January 10, 2018) unanimously recommended his name for elevation. While sending back the recommendation for reconsideration, the government has also flagged the non-representation of SC/STs in the top court judges.

There are also reports doing rounds that the government is opposing Justice Joseph’s elevation because of his decision to cancel the central rule in Uttarakhand in 2016. After this decision, Congress swiftly returned to power in the state. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the government for sending back the recommendation.

Taking a swipe at govt, Chidambaram tweeted, “What is holding up Justice KM Joseph’s appointment? His State or his religion or his judgement in the Uttarakhand case?” In another tweet, he asked, “As the law stands now, the recommendation of the SC collegium is final and binding in the appointment of judges. Is the Modi government above the law?”

However, Ravi Shankar Prasad was quick to hit back at Congress, he said, “There is a long record of Congress party of compromising with the independence of judiciary. Our government has many leaders including PM who fought for independence of judiciary during emergency. Our commitment for independence of judiciary cannot be questioned by Congress.”

This has come just a day after it was announced that Indu Malhotra will become the first woman lawyer in India to be directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge. The law ministry in its letter communicated that the appointment of Malhotra as a judge of the top court has President’s nod.

Urging the CJI to stall Indu Malhotra’s oath until KM Joseph is cleared for appointment, former Solicitor General Indira Jaising said, “I appeal to the Chief Justice of India not to swear in Indu Malhotra until Justice Joseph is cleared for appointment, independence of the Judiciary must be saved at all cost.”

“Government rejects Justice Joseph’s name for appointment, more the reason why the appointment of Indu Malhotra should not be made until the collegium has the opportunity to reconsider the appointments of both,” she further added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur, who are members of the apex court collegium, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Dipak Misra over the appointment of Indu Malhotra. Justice Misra is yet to respond to the letter which asked him to call a full court of all judges to discuss”institutional issues and the future of the court”.

