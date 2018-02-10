Before the allocation was made by the Centre, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu had blasted the central government for "neglecting" Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2018-19. He was also reported to have told his party leaders that "the Centre is behaving in such a way that it is making people of AP feel that they are not part of the nation." Post Naidu's comments, Congress president Rahul Gandhi came to the fore supporting the state and its demands.

As the tensions between the government of Andhra Pradesh and the Central government remain prevalent, the Centre has released a sum of Rs 1,269 crore to the state in a clear bid to appease the aggravated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its leaders. The entire amount is allocated to different heads but the largest share has been granted to the Polavaram multi-purpose project, which is the biggest bone of contention between the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre.

According to reports, Polavaram project has been granted a total of Rs 417.44 crore by Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). But as per the state government, the problem is far from over. Before this grant, the Central government is reported to have released Rs 4,329 crore for the Polavaram project while TDP claims that they have spent more than Rs 7,200 on the project so far. The clear deficit in the two claims is of about Rs 3,000 crore which has led to acrimony between the two allies.

In a statement submitted to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Yanamala Ramakrishnudu stated that a sum of Rs 3,217.63 crore is yet to be released by the Centre for the Polavaram project. Later, an official from the water resources department said that out of the requested sum, the Narendra Modi-led central government has only reimbursed Rs 417.44 crore.

Out of the total Rs 1,269 crore, as per the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission, the Centre granted Rs 369.16 crore to Andhra Pradesh under post-devolution revenue deficit grant. Another Rs 253.74 crore were allocated as ‘basic grant’ to urban local bodies in the state while Rs 196.92 crore were given for anganwadi services scheme and the supplementary nutrition programme. Also, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme will receive Rs 31.76 crore from the new allocation.

Earlier, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu blasted the central government for “neglecting” Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2018-19. He was reported to have told his party leaders that “the Centre is behaving in such a way that it is making people of AP feel that they are not part of the nation.”

Post Naidu’s comments, Congress president Rahul Gandhi came to the fore supporting the state and its demands. Gandhi wrote on his Twitter account: “The Congress Party supports the just demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It’s time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice. #INCStandsWithAndhra”