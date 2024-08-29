Centre Authorizes Aadhaar-Based Authentication For UPSC Candidates

In the wake of the annulment of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's candidature due to fraudulent use of additional attempts in the civil services examination, the central government authorized the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday to implement Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying candidates' identities on a voluntary basis.

In the wake of the annulment of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s candidature due to fraudulent use of additional attempts in the civil services examination, the central government authorized the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday to implement Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying candidates’ identities on a voluntary basis.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, it now allows UPSC to use Aadhaar’s Yes/No or e-KYC authentication services on its ‘one-time registration’ portal and throughout the recruitment process.

This notification cites the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, as the legal framework supporting this decision.

Earlier on June, the UPSC announced plans to introduce facial recognition and AI-based CCTV surveillance systems to address cheating and impersonation.

Also Read: UPSC Takes Action Against IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar for Exam Misconduct

It also sought bids for key technological solutions, including Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and live AI-based CCTV surveillance during exams.

Must Read: IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Accused of Forgery and Misuse of Reservation Quota