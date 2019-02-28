The Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders as part of a crackdown a few days ago. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also conducted raids at residences of several separatists leaders in connection with its investigation into terror funding through hawala channels.

Centre bans separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami: The Central government on Thursday declared separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir as an unlawful association under section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre said Jamaat e Islami is in close touch with terror outfits and supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The MHA notification also said that JeI has been indulging in activities having the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders as part of a crackdown a few days ago. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also conducted raids at residences of several separatists leaders in connection with its investigation into terror funding through hawala channels. The separatists had called a two-day completed shutdown in the Valley against NIA raids and threats to tinker Article 35A, which grants special rights to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Top leaders of the outfit including its local chief were arrested by the police in Kashmir last week. The arrests came in the aftermath of the deadliest Pulwama attack that left 49 CRPF personnel dead and triggered tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tensions escalated between the two sides after Indian Air Force carried out a pre-emptive strike in Pakistan’s Balakot to destroy terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror outfit based in Pakistan which claimed the responsibility for Pulwama attack.

