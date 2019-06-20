Centre begins Rs 45,000 crore project for building 6 submarines under Make In India initiative: Indian Navy has issued an Expression of Interest for shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners for the construction of six conventional submarines which would cost nearly Rs 45,000 crore. The Indian Navy is currently operating 14 diesel-powered submarines, two nuclear ballistic missile submarines and a Russian-manufactured nuclear-powered attack submarine.

Centre begins Rs 45,000 crore project for building 6 submarines under Make In India initiative: In a major step under the Make In India initiative, the Indian Navy has issued an Expression of Interest for shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners for the construction of six conventional submarines which would cost nearly Rs 45,000 crore. It would be second such project after the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), the Defence Ministry said Thursday.

The Project 75-I would boost the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines and would bring the latest submarine technology to the country. Under the programme, all the submarines would be constructed by the selected Indian Strategic Partner in the country. It would provide the Indian Navy with the option to manufacture six more submarines in future, the Navy said.

The Defence Ministry stated that the country’s companies would be shortlisted based on their capability for integration of the system of systems, expertise in shipbuilding domain and the financial strength. The mega-project allows Indian companies to respond within two months. The project would be given to the lowest bidder.

It would also encourage self-reliance and would be a major step towards meeting broader national objectives and aligning the defence sector with the Make in India initiative of the government, the Ministry noted.

Presently, the Indian Navy operates 14 diesel-powered submarines, two nuclear ballistic missile submarines and a Russian-manufactured nuclear-powered attack submarine. The naval forces would get five more Scorpene-class submarines which are being constructed, reports suggest.

After retaining power at the Centre for the second consecutive time, the Project 75-I would be a major programme initiated by the BJP-led NDA government.

