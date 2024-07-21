A stormy situation to be faced by the central govt. as the opposition have made it clear that they intent to raise vexed issues like the NEET-UG row and the Kanwar order controversy at an all party meeting.

In an all-party meeting called by the Centre before the Budget Session of Parliament, the Congress reportedly asked for the deputy speaker’s position to be given to the Opposition. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also brought up the ongoing NEET-UG controversy and accused central agencies like the ED and CBI of being misused.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reportedly brought up the UP government’s order requiring shopkeepers to display their names outside their shops along the Kanwar Yatra route.

The all-party meeting was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In today’s all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader asked for special category status for Bihar. Similarly, the YSRCP leader requested special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, the TDP leader didn’t say anything about this. Ramesh shared this update on X while the meeting was still going on.

JD(U), a key ally in the ruling NDA, recently passed a resolution asking for special category status for Bihar.

During the meeting, Gaurav Gogoi suggested that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues in Parliament, after parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju asked for cooperation from all parties to ensure smooth proceedings in both Houses.

The YSR Congress also discussed the alleged targeting of its leaders by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, and NCP’s Praful Patel were among the leaders who attended the usual meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday and will introduce the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.