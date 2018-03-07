Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while speaking on the issue of according special status to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday said, "one of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission already made.

"The state has to tell us what manner it wants it in. At no stage has the Centre said that we will not give it," FM Arun Jaitley said.

Speaking on the issue of according special status to state Andhra Pradesh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while speaking on the matter on Wednesday said, “one of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission already made. However, according to 14th Finance Commission, there is no special category status now to be given but the Centre is committed to offering the monetary equivalent to this status to the state. This will be presented as a ‘special package’. “The state has to tell us what manner it wants it in. At no stage has the Centre said that we will not give it,” FM Jaitley said.

Continuing speaking on the issue, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Andhra Pradesh was unwilling and Telangana wanted the division. Andhra was suffering in terms of resources. Therefore some help had to be given to Andhra Pradesh. So one of the promises was, Andhra Pradesh should be given special category status. “We are willing to satisfy every condition. The only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you,” Jaitley further mentioned.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed thrice; assailant arrested

Further speaking on Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, FM Jaitley said, “Revenue deficit is for only 10 months period. Tax concessions were already given in the first two years. Political issues cannot increase the quantum of money because Centre does not have free floating funds. Every state in India has a right to same Central funds in the same manner. I have been sympathetic to AP because I know it suffered due to the bifurcation.”

“What is the implication of special status? The special status used to be originally granted to states in the North-East because they have their own resources that were inadequate. Special category status means that you get a 90-10 advantage, not 60-40,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Also Read: Revoke punishment: PM Narendra Modi to BSF on jawan’s pay cut who forgot to refer him as Shri or Honourable

#WATCH Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefs the media in Delhi https://t.co/uQnFFAiezu — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Also Read: BJP does not support political hypocrisy; I am Hindu, I don’t celebrate Eid: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App