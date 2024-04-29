Centre Disburses ₹3,400 Crore to Karnataka for Drought Management Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

The Supreme Court, on Monday, was informed that approximately ₹3,400 crore has been disbursed to the state government of Karnataka for financial assistance for drought management. This development was revealed amidst the ongoing legal tussle between the Karnataka government and the Centre over the financial aid for drought management in the state. The revelation came during a hearing before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, who were presiding over a plea filed by Karnataka seeking the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In response to the bench’s query regarding the allocation of funds, Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, disclosed that an amount of ₹3,400 crore had already been released to Karnataka for drought management measures.

However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Karnataka, highlighted that while the state had received ₹3,450 crore, its request for financial assistance amounted to ₹18,000 crore. Sibal emphasized the critical need for support, particularly in providing relief to families severely affected by the drought, as outlined in the state’s petition.

Addressing the court, Sibal underscored the importance of considering the report submitted by an inter-ministerial team, which had conducted inspections and assessments related to the drought situation in Karnataka. He stressed the significance of this report in informing decisions regarding financial assistance and urged the court to request its submission for review.

In response, Venkataramani assured the bench that the recommendations of the inter-ministerial team had been duly considered by the relevant authorities. However, upon the court’s insistence, he agreed to provide a detailed note on the recommendations for further examination.

The Supreme Court, while acknowledging the complexities of the case, deferred further proceedings to April 6 for additional deliberation.

The legal battle stems from Karnataka’s plea alleging the Centre’s failure to release adequate financial assistance under the NDRF for drought management, despite the severe impact on the state’s population and agriculture. The petition contends that the Centre’s actions contravene the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the guidelines outlined for drought management.

As the legal saga continues, the plight of Karnataka’s residents affected by drought remains a pressing concern, underscoring the need for swift and equitable resolution of the dispute between the state and central governments.

