A total of 312 Sikh nationals have been excluded from the Centre's adverse list which is basically a list that comprises names of Sikh foreign nationals allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

In a review conducted by the security agencies on the Centre’s Adverse List or blacklist comprising the names of foreign nationals engaged in the anti-India activity, the Centre has removed names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals with only two people being included in the list.

The decision was in line with the blacklist on Sikh foreign national maintained by different Indian missions abroad which have been discontinued following the decision.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the exclusion of 312 foreign nationals from the list with only two remaining in the list of people named in the anti-national activity.

Following the exclusion, all 312 Sikh foreign nationals will now be eligible for visa services and, to meet their families in India.

The assessment of blacklisted Sikh foreign nationals’ and Indian nationals list is a regular exercise which started in 1980s in the wake of their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. During the same time, some of them left the country to avoid detention and became foreign nationals and since then their names have been in the blacklist.

This was also a barrier for them given they were not able to avail visa services to reconnect with their families in India. Earlier, it was difficult for Indian mission in abroad to maintain the local adverse list, hence the issuance of visa to Sikhs living abroad was a major problem as in most of the cases they didn’t due to Centre’s adverse list.

Now all Indian Missions/Posts abroad have been notified to grant a visa to all categories of asylees and their family members, basically the ones whose names have been removed from the blacklist. They can easily register for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and avail visa for a period of two years.

