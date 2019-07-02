The Registrar General of India in an official notification said the exercise to enumerate citizens in the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) has been extended till July 31 given it could not be completed within the stipulated time frame of June 30.

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was supposed to be published on July 1 has not got an extension till July 31 after having failed to complete the tas of enumeration for NRC in Assam. With the government extending the date, the NRC will now be published on July 31.

In a notification, the Registrar of General of India said the decision has been taken as the exercise to enumerate citizens in the NRC. a list of Assam’s residents could not be completed within the stipulated date of June 30.

Since the enumeration in the state of Assam could not be completed within the period specified, the central government has considered it necessary in the public interest to complete the said enumeration in connection with the updation if the National Register of Citizens, 1951 by July 31, 2019, read the official notification.

