The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced extension in lockdown till May 17, said reports.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced extension in lockdown till May 17, said reports. The extention for two more weeks will be affected from May 4, the government said.

The Home Ministry has also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

The decisions was taken by the Home Ministry after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Reports said public transport including airlines, railways (except do special trains for migrant workers), metro services and inter-state movement by road will remain banned.

Public places having large gatherings like schools, colleges and other educational and training/ coaching institutions, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants will stay shut till the situation gets normal.

The orders added that cinema halls, malls, gyms and sports complexes will also stay closed.

Only shops for essential products and services are allowed to open between 7am to 7pm with a few conditions like proper sanitization, use of masks and gloves at work and keeping the social distance.

Notably, coronavirus cases in India crossed 35,000 mark with toll near 1,200.

Meanwhile, the chief of defence forces, General Bipin Rawat, who was addressing his first press conference as CDS, announced a fly pasts by Indian Airforce and display of strength in sea by Indian Navy to thank doctors, nurses and essential workers who have been the front line heroes in the battle against COVID-19. The strength display and thank you show will be held on Sunday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App