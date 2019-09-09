Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellowship Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Offline on or before 28 September 2019.
Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Important Date
The application process starts on- Ongoing
The application process ends on: 28 September 2019
Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Mechanical Engineering: 02 Posts
Electrical Engineering: 03 Posts
Computer Science & Engineering: 07 Posts
Electronic & Communication Engineering: 08 Posts
Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification for various positions:
Mechanical Engineering: Degree in Mechanical & Automation Engg, Mechanical & Production Engg, Mechtronics Engg.
Electrical Engineering: Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering.
Computer Science & Engineering : Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Technology, Computer Science & Enga/Technology, Computer Science/Engineering & IT, software Engineering/Technology Computer Science & Automation Engg/Tech, Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engineering, Information Science & Engineering/Technology, Computer & Communication Engineering, Computer Networking or M. Sc (Computer Science)
Electronic & Communication Engineering: Degree in Electronics & Electrical Communication Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Electronics & Control Engineering, Electronics & Communication System Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics & Telemetric Engineering, Industrial Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication & Information Tech. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical with Communication Engineering or M. Sc(Physics/Electronics).
Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Process of selection
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks scored UG and PG courses also valid GATE score and after meeting these criteria candidates will be called for an interview. Time, date, and venue will be informed to the selected candidates through Speed post or E-mail. Final selected candidates will be uploaded on the official DRDO website. drdo.gov.in.
Click here for the direct link to the official website of DRDO