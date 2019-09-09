Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Applications has neem notified for 20 Junior Research Fellowship posts, interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the post before 28 September 2019. Scroll down to check eligibility criteria.

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellowship Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Offline on or before 28 September 2019.

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Important Date

The application process starts on- Ongoing

The application process ends on: 28 September 2019

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering: 02 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 03 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering: 07 Posts

Electronic & Communication Engineering: 08 Posts

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification for various positions:

Mechanical Engineering: Degree in Mechanical & Automation Engg, Mechanical & Production Engg, Mechtronics Engg.

Electrical Engineering: Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering.

Computer Science & Engineering : Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Technology, Computer Science & Enga/Technology, Computer Science/Engineering & IT, software Engineering/Technology Computer Science & Automation Engg/Tech, Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engineering, Information Science & Engineering/Technology, Computer & Communication Engineering, Computer Networking or M. Sc (Computer Science)

Electronic & Communication Engineering: Degree in Electronics & Electrical Communication Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Electronics & Control Engineering, Electronics & Communication System Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics & Telemetric Engineering, Industrial Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication & Information Tech. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical with Communication Engineering or M. Sc(Physics/Electronics).

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) recruitment 2019: Process of selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks scored UG and PG courses also valid GATE score and after meeting these criteria candidates will be called for an interview. Time, date, and venue will be informed to the selected candidates through Speed post or E-mail. Final selected candidates will be uploaded on the official DRDO website. drdo.gov.in.

