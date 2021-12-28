The Minister said that all these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic adding that India's Pharma Industries are an asset for the entire world.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the approval of two new indigenously developed vaccines and one antiviral drug for the treatment of Covid patients over the age of 18 having a “high risk of progression of the disease.”

Mandaviya said in a series of tweets, “Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: – CORBEVAX vaccine – COVOVAX vaccine – Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation.”

Further elaborating on CORBEVAX vaccine, the Minister said that it is the first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. “CORBEVAX vaccine is India’s 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It’s a hat-trick! It’s now 3rd vaccine developed in India!” the Minister tweeted.

The nanoparticle vaccine, COVOVAX, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India(SII) under license from US company Novavax. The vaccine received WHO’s emergency use authorization on December 17.

The Minister informed that the antiviral drug, Molnupiravir will be used for emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease. “Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease,” he tweeted.

In November, the UK became the first country to approve the use of Molnupiravir for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. Sri Lanka and the USA have also granted emergency use authorization for the drug.

Earlier this year, three Indian pharma companies – Optimus Pharma, MSN Laboratories Private Limited, and Hetero – were given the Drugs Controller General of India(DGCI) nod for conducting Phase III clinical trials of their Molnupiravir pills.

With the addition of CORBEVAX and COVOVAX to the list, India has approved eight Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use till now. Apart from the two new vaccines, the vaccines having restricted use authorization are – Covishield, Covaxin, Janssen by Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, and the Moderna vaccine.