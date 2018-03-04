In response to a petition filed by NGO Nyayabhoomi, Central government’s Ministry of Transport has informed Delhi High Court that vehicles used by people who hold top constitutional posts such as President, Vice-President, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will soon have number plates. Centre’s standing counsel added that the government has written to the authorities concerned to get these vehicles registered. NGO Nyayabhoomi had filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking to enforce the display of registration number on cars of constitutional authorities and dignitaries.

The affidavit said, “The offices of the President of India, Vice President, governors and lieutenant governors in the country and secretary (Ministry of External Affairs) have been asked to vide letter dated 2 January, 2018 to ensure that all the vehicles used by the President/President’s Secretariat, Vice President/Vice President’s Secretariat, Governor/ Lieutenant Governors/ or their officers/secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs be registered, if not done, and that they display registration mark as per the rules.” Representing the government, standing counsel Rajnesh Gogna said that the Vice President secretariat informed all the vehicles of VP secretariat display their registration number including vehicles being used by Vice President and his spouse.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also been informed about the development. NGO Nyayabhoomi had filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking to enforce the display of registration number on cars of constitutional authorities and dignitaries. The NGO also sought direction to the Delhi government and Delhi Police to seize the cars used by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vice President, Raj Niwas and Protocol division of the MEA for not being registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. The petition claimed that that Rashtrapati Bhavan refused to supply the registration number of its cars citing security and safety of the President.

