Centre moves 10,000 additional CRPF, BSF personnel to Jammu and Kashmir: The Centre has moved 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in order to maintain the law and order situation in the state. The move has come days after the 2-day visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry has also issued a statement regarding the same, which noted that in order to fight the insurgent grid, the additional forces have been deployed in the Valley. It has been reported that the troops are being airlifted from across the country to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doval visited the Jammu and Kashmir as the state is still under the President’s rule after BJP’s split from its alliance partner PDP. Reports said that during his visit, Doval met senior officers and assessed the current security layout of the state. Soon after his visit, the Centre ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). A company has around 100 troops each.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has opposed the Centre’s move saying it created the fear psychosis in people across the valley. She added that there’s no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. Calling the Jammu and Kashmir a political problem, Mehbooba said that government could never solve the issue of the state military means. She further said that the government of India needs to rethink and overhaul its policy.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh has confirmed that the development saying there were fewer troops in north Kashmir these additional forces were needed in the area. He added that the Centre work as per the requirements and airlifted 100 companies to the Valley. It has also been speculated that with the move central government is focussed on the removal of Article 35A, which defines state subject laws in the State.

Earlier during the commencement of Amarnath Yatra, around 40,000 additional central paramilitary forces were deployed for the security.

