The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has come up with a financial assistance scheme for rape and acid attack victims offering a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh respectively as an aid to women who are not financially strong and go through crisis after the assault. NALSA has formulated this scheme after consultation with the central government. The Supreme Court had recently sought the model rules to provide financial assistance to women victims and their families. As per the scheme, a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh will be granted in case of loss of life or gang rape victim and the maximum amount has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh.

An amount of Rs 4 lakh is to be paid in case of rape and unnatural sexual assault. The scheme proposal says, “A minimum amount of Rs 2 lakh is to be paid for the loss of any limb or any party of the body resulting in 80% or more disability and in case of grievous physical injury Rs 2 lakh will be granted.” At present, the different state governments in various states grant varying amounts to rape victims ranging from minimum Rs 10,000 in Odisha to maximum Rs 10 lakh in Odisha.

However, Maharashtra government does not provide any assistance to rape survivors. The scheme is binding on all states and the compensatory amount will be granted by state governments. In recent times, rapes against women especially minors have risen sharply which had triggered a massive protest across the country demanding justice for victims and their families.

The Kathua rape incident draws condemnation from all over the world. In response, the central government introduced the death penalty for child rapists, which was later approved by President.

