The home ministry said no labor is allowed to travel anywhere, and all who are in COVID-19 relief camps have to register themselves with the local authority, as according to their skill mapping suitable work will be given to them

The coronavirus outbreak in India has not only affected people’s health but the economy too. By looking at the current scenario, the center decided to commence some economic activities in non-hotspot areas. Under the Union Home Ministry decree– stringent travel restrictions have been laid for all the migrant workers who were earlier moving ahead towards their home and now stranded in relief camps.

According to the advisory, there shall be no movement of labours between the states and all of them who are in relief camps must register themselves with the concerned local authority as suitable work will be given to them.

Earlier, also the Government allowed some e-commerce companies, private vehicles (only in emergency), MNREGA works, courier service and other financial sectors to function. With that, some construction projects and industrial operations will in function.

In a statement, the ministry said, since the labourers are permitted to work under the revised guidelines, they could also be employed in industrial, manufacturing, construction and MNREGA works. However, all the workers will firstly be screened for COVID-19, and only those with no symptoms will be transported to their workplaces, it added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown extension till May 3, which has put the huge burden on the economy as all modes of public transport, industries, companies all has been suspended for a while. The lockdown has severely hit the breadwinners as they have lost their jobs, which lead to thousands of heading back to their home when all the transport was put on halt.

Countries who managed to combat the spread of COVID-19: Here’s how

Talking about countries like Singapore, Taiwan, Hongkong they are seen as the example who manages to combat the spread of the contagious virus. These countries adopted robust testing, mass surveillance, isolation of ill, without imposing total lockdown.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App