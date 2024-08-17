Centre Orders States To Report Every 2 Hours Amid Kolkata Horror Protests

In response to nationwide protests and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital during her duty hours, the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that all states provide updates on the law and order situation every two hours. According to the notification, the Home Ministry has instructed all state police forces to send these reports every two hours via mail, fax, or even WhatsApp.

“Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room by fax/e-mail/WhatsApp from 4 pm today (16/08/24)”, the MHA reportedly stated.

According to a NDTV report, the states have begun submitting reports starting from August 16.

“This will ensure that reports concerning crucial issues reach in time,” disclosed a senior official.

He noted that several deficiencies were observed in the Kolkata rape case. “In such crucial cases, action needs to be taken swiftly,” he added.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered brutally murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident exposed numerous serious shortcomings and inadequate support from relevant officials, sparking widespread protests. Following public outrage over the lack of significant progress by local police, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI.

“This crucial step has been taken to keep a vigil on the security situations in all the states and the UTs,” stated a senior MHA functionary.