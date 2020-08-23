In a bid to provide relief to India's entertainment industry and resume this sector, the Centre on Sunday has issued a revised set of guidelines that need to be followed in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that the Centre has allowed the resumption of television and film shootings. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 threat, the ministry has released standard operating procedures, which include norms of social distancing and wearing masks, except for actors on camera.

Some of the preventive measures mentioned in the SOP include high risk employees to take extra precautions, mandartory face masks for cast and crew except for actors in front of camera, frequent hand washing, provision of hand sanitiser at entry and in work areas, respiratory etiquettes to be followed, mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app, makeup artists and stylists to wear PPE kits, thermal screening at all entry points, physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times, crowd management, seating arrangement with social distancing, minimum cast and crew during shoot, frequent sanitisation of common facilities, disinfection of premises if any person is found positive, self monitoring of health by all followed by reporting of illness, and temporary isolation of any suspect cases.

The film and television production in India had come to a halt in the month of March after peak in coronavirus cases. Although some relaxations were offered in the month of July, the industry is yet to find its footing and resume shooting of films and television shows on a wider scale.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. pic.twitter.com/fBdkfEXcR9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed a spike of 69,239 new cases and 912 deaths. The total case count has now surpassed 30-lakh mark, with Maharashtra being the worst affected state. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India is at 74.6%.

