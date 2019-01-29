Centre moves Supreme Court to return undisputed Ayodhya land to Ramjanambhoomi Nyas: Reports said the Centre sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed land.

Centre moves Supreme Court to return undisputed Ayodhya land to Ramjanambhoomi Nyas: The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission for release of excess vacant land acquired around Ayodhya disputed site and be handed over to Ramjanambhoomi Nyas (a trust to promote construction of RamTemple). The Centre sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed land.

The plea said that the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas had sought immediate return of excess land acquired in 1991 to original owners. Apart from that, the plea mentioned that only 0.313 area, upon which the Babri mosque stood, is the reason behind the dispute and since the ownership of the “excess” and “superfluous” area is beyond any dispute, their land should be released from acquisition.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad welcomed the step taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. The government has also filed the petition in the Supreme Court over the inordinate delay in the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit.

Speaking on the Ram temple case, Union Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said people of the country expect Ram Mandir to be constructed in Ayodhya. And as a citizen, he would like to say that this issue has been pending for the last 70 years, it should be solved as soon as possible, Prasad added.

There is already a Ram Mandir standing on the RJB but it is in a tent. Till Title Suit is decided we will build all other parts of the temple is built. Then thereafter we will construct the sanctum sanctorum — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 29, 2019

