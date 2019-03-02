Centre seizes more than 70 bank accounts of Jamaat-e-Islami, Rs 52 crore cash frozen: The Centre had imposed a ban on Jamaat in ammu and Kashmir for backing to Hizbul Mujahideen and for promoting pro-secessionist and pro-Pakistani ideology.

The Centre alleged that Jamaat leaders are actively fuelling terrorism in the Valley by providing logistics support, funds and shelter to the organisation headed by Syed Salahuddin.

The JeI, which was founded in 1941 by Islamic theologian Abul Ala Maududi, had split into separate independent organisations — Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind – after the partition of India in 1947. From 1947 to 1952, several people were attracted to the Jamaat’s Kashmir leadership that supported Jammu & Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan. Later, the Jamaat took part in the 1971 general elections to solve the Kashmir issue politically. Jamaat had also established several schools and charitable trusts in the Valley and has emerged as a major political player.

However, India has decided to deal with the Jamaat with an iron hand because Syed Salahuddin, the current chief of the organisation, was the supreme commander of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen and is guided by the Pakistan Army, ISI and Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.

However, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the National conference and other political parties have opposed the government move tooth and nail. she called the Centre’s action high-handed behaviour.

Here are the steps taken by the Centre against Jamaat:

– More than 70 bank accounts belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami have been identified and sealed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) under Section 42 of the UAPA

– Cash worth Rs 52 crore has also been frozen

– More than 200 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have been detained for promoting anti-national activities

– Jamaat offices have been sealed and are likely to be attached soon

– On Friday, authorities sealed a private school run by Jamaat-e-Islami in Ajas area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

– Jamaat Dr Hameed Fayaz, party spokesman advocate Zahid Ali and dozens of other Jamaat functionaries and members have been detained by the government

– The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Syed Shakeel Yousuf, son of wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin after a raid at Srinagar’s Rambagh area. Shakeel, who is a laboratory technician at a prestigious government hospital by profession, is accused of receiving money from his wanted father.

