Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday revealed that the Central government has charged Rs 33,79,77,250 for the rescue and relief missions flown by the Indian Air Force during the devastationg floods in August this year. The bill includes free rations distributed during the floods worth Rs 290.74 crore. The entire amount is likely to be deducted from the 600 crore aid from the Centre, as per reports.

As per the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) report, which was tabled in the Assembly earlier on Thursday, the total loss in the state in monetary terms was Rs 26,718 core, and an amount of Rs 31,000 crore was pegged to be required for rebuilding Kerala.

While CM Vijayan refrained from directly blaming the Indian Air Force, he said that the bill sent to the state was indicative of the Centre’s attitude towards Karela. Vijayan added that he will soon send another letter based on fresh studies and assessments on loss to the Centre and was still hopeful for more Central aid as they have been restricted to accept aid from foreign nations.

Revealing the figures related to CMDRF, CM Vijayan said that the Fund received Rs 2683.18 crore and has spent Rs 688.48 crore on rebuilding already while adding that expenditure of Rs 1357.7 crore was expected towards compensation for damage to homes.

While the state government has requested the Centre not to charge for the foodgrains. It hasn’t made any request regarding the IAF’s bill.

Meanwhile, the state government has launched Rebuilding Kerala Initiative (RKI) to promote architectural designs that strike a balance between human requirements and environment protection. The portal would use crowdfunding to reconstruct Kerala.

