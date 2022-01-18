Central government sources slammed the states for claiming that the elimination of their tableaux from the Republic Day parade was an insult, saying it is a bad precedent and that the selection is made by an expert committee, not the Centre. The applications from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the topic expert committee on Monday following proper procedure and debate, they added.

A central government official stated that this is a bad precedent set by state chief ministers in portraying the conclusion of an objective procedure as a cause of contention between the Centre and the states. He further added that this does a lot of damage to the country’s federal framework. He stated that 56 bids had been received from states and federal ministries, with 21 being shortlisted.

The suggestions from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the Subject Expert Committee following proper procedure and debate. It’s worth noting that Kerala’s tableau plans were approved in 2018 and 2021 using the same procedure and method and by the same government. Similarly, the Centre accepted Tamil Nadu’s tableau proposals in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021 using the same method and system.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade has been turned down. West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Bihar tableaus were also rejected in 2020, causing outrage among the states. Bengal said at the time that the exclusion was due to the state’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The assertion was dismissed by the Defense Ministry, which stated that the West Bengal government’s proposal was rejected after an expert committee studied it twice.