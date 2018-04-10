The Modi government has suggested IIT-Delhi and its former faculty member and now a BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy to settle their 45-year-long dispute out of court. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has written to IIT-Delhi, stating that Subramanian Swamy's case does not fall under Fundamental rule (FR) 54 of the Union government, which was earlier decided by the UPA-II government.

Intervening in a 45-year-long dispute between IIT-Delhi and its former faculty member and now a BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy over salary dues, the Modi government has now suggested both of the parties for an out of court settlement last week. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has written to IIT-Delhi, stating that Swamy’s case does not fall under Fundamental rule (FR) 54 of the Union government, which was earlier decided by the UPA-II government. IIT-Delhi received the calls from the government last week and the matter is to be discussed by the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG).

IIT-Delhi has kept a single condition in front of Swamy that payment of salary arrears would only be as per FR 54, under which the institute would have to pay the difference between Swamy’s dues and his earnings from Harvard University, where he had taught for some time during the same period. Swamy, however, contended that he should be considered to have been on Extraordinary Leave (EOL), which meant he is not expected to disclose his earnings from elsewhere. IIT-Delhi has to pay Swamy the salary arrears from December 11, 1972, to March 31, 1991. Swamy claims that the institute owes him close to Rs 70 lakh in arrears.

The latest update in the story has come following Swamy reaching out to the Ministry. Swamy joined IIT-Delhi as a teacher in 1971 and was made to quit the Institute on the grounds that his appointment was illegal. Swamy then took the institute to the court and won the case in 1991. He rejoined IIT-Delhi on March 27, 1991, but resigned the same day and demanded his salary and allowances for the period between 1972 and 1991. After NDA-II came to power, the Ministry in 2014, under Smriti Irani, decided to revisit the matter and wrote to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to inquire whether Swamy’s case falls under FR 54 of General Financial Rules and Service Rules.

