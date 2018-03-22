The government will now fully fund the education of martyrs' children, according to a notification presented today, Thursday, March 22, by the ministry of defence. This scheme covers around 3,400 children and entails an expenditure of around Rs 5 crore a year currently.

This scheme covers around 3,400 children and currently entails an expenditure of around Rs 5 crore a year. In December last year, the defence ministry re-examined its decision to cap the education expenses paid to the children of security forces and disabled soldiers after perversity witnessed by the affected families as well as by the collective representative from the Army, Navy and IAF chiefs.

The chiefs of staff committee, comprising of IAF, Navy chiefs and the Army, wrote to the defence ministry that a strong decision should be devised in order to ensure the amount of Rs Rs 10,000 cap is lifted. Approximately 250 students were affected during the government’s decision to cap the assistance, according to the officials. The scheme introduced in December 1971, in order to provide financial help to children of martyrs.

