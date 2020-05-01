The trains carrying migrants will be thoroughly disinfected and all passengers will be screened at the railway stations before stepping on to the train.

To help stranded migrant workers and students reach their home back, Centre will arrange special trains, said reports. The decision by the Centre has been taken after several states mount pressure on the government for an easy movement of migrants. Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed migrant labourers, students, pilgrims and tourists, who do not have coronavirus symptoms, to get back homes.

A special train left Telangana for Jharkhand today carrying 1,200 people. Authorities allowed only 54 people to travel in the 24-coach train that has 72 seats in a compartment, keeping the social and physical distancing. Before boarding the train, all passengers were screened for symptoms at the railway station.

The Centre also directed the state governments to appoint nodal officers who will make all the necessary arrangements to help migrants to travel back.

Reports said a second such train, which will take migrants back home, is scheduled to travel between Kerala and Odisha.

An official told media that the trains carrying migrants will be thoroughly disinfected and all passengers will be screened at the railway stations before stepping on to the train.

Indian Railways zonal offices have received more such requests from state governments to run special trains.

