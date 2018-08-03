On Friday, Centre told the Supreme Court that it is withdrawing its proposal of creating a social media hub. Representing Centre at the apex court, attorney general KK Venugopal said that the government will be reviewing its policy. The matter was being heard by CJI Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

On Friday, the Centre withdrew its proposal of setting up a social media hub. The following development comes after a number of petitions were filed alleging that the proposal of setting up social media hub by Centre could end up as a tool that will monitor all the activities of the people on social media. Representing Centre at the Supreme Court, attorney general KK Venugopal told CJI Dipak Misra that the Centre withdraws its proposal of creating a social media hub. Earlier while submitting the notification, the Centre had claimed that creating a social media hub will help them to review the policies on this issue.

As per reports, the proposal was challenged by TMC MLA Mahua Moitra claiming that is is being set up by the Centre to silence the voices that create “noise” on social media on important issues. The following development comes after Moitra alleged that Centre will use it as a tool and asked the court to scrap the proposal.

In the petition filed by TMC MLA Moitra, she alleged that the proposal of setting up Social Media Communication Hub (SMCH)was an attempt by the Centre to snoop on the citizens.

While hearing a plea on July 13, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre if they will be using it as a tool to monitor the activities of citizens on social media. Reacting to this, Centre today unfriended its proposal and added that they will review it completely.

