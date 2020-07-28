Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi states that the BJP almost banned the popular video game PUBG, but decided not to, because of fears that it would lead to youths talking about unemployment. This, after the government banned 47 apps for Chinese connections, on Monday.

The Modi Government came close to banning the popular video game, PUBG, but decided against it.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out and said that the Modi government wanted to ban PUBG (a popular video game) but decided not to, because they realised that if the youth stops playing the game, they will talk about unemployment. This comes a day after the government banned 47 applications with Chinese connections. A large majority of these were either clones, or had some kind of ties with the same parent companies. They include TikTok Lite, and ShareIt Lite.

Singhvi tweeted, saying, “Modiji really wanted to ban PubG but realized that if the youth do not have the distractions of the fantasy world, they will ask for real world things like jobs and that will be an issue.”

Besides the apps currently banned, reports suggest that the government has a list of 250 apps, which are being surveilled. This list includes the PUBG.

Also Read: Andhra Cm Jagdish Mohan Reddy reviews Centre’s guidelines in FRBM and safety norms in companies

Also Read: Mayawait on Rajasthan crisis: Waited for right time to teach Gehlot a lesson

PUBG, while developed by a South Korean company, receives a large amount of funding from the Chinese company Tencent.

Due to its massive popularity and Chinese ties, it’s under the scanner amid the rising hostility between India and China.

Previously, the government had banned TikTok, ShareIt and other apps used in India following the border confrontation with Chinese military.

Also Read: ‘It is our right to call the Assembly’, claims Gehlot’s camp after cabinet meeting

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App