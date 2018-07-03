Messaging app WhatsApp has been warned by the government to make necessary action to ensure that the platform is not used for sharing malafide information which can create law and order problem.

The Centre has warned social messaging company WhatsApp to take action against those messages who circulation is disturbing law and order situation in the country. The Centre has asked WhatsApp to ensure that their message is not used to circulate or spread fake information or malafide information which can create law and order problems.

The Centre warning to WhatsApp has come after incidents of violence, mob lynching surfaced in the recent past. In a statement from the IT ministry to WhatsApp, it said that instances of lynching of innocent people have occurred after a large number of irresponsible and explosive messages were circulated on WhatsApp. The statement further read that these messages contained provocative information, filled with rumours, leading to such violent incidents and creating a law and order problem. The government in the statement said that recent killings of innocent people in several states including Assam, Maharashtra, Tripura and West Bengal were painful and regrettable.

Concerned over the recent mob lynching killings in the country, the government said that through investigation is on to identify and punish people behind these crimes and steps are being taken so that such incidents are not repeated, the viral circulation of messages which can provoke people and lead to law and order situation in a particular state is also a matter of concern.

In a recent mob lynching case, 5 men were brutally assaulted and beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Dhule after people in the village suspected them of child kidnappers. Reports say that the villagers got agitated after fake information was circulated on WhatsApp. The matter is currently being investigated and around 25 people have been detained in the case.

