CGBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2019: Nisha Patel has topped the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th examination 2019. She has scored 99.3 per cent marks while the overall pass percentage is 68.04 per cent. In 2018, Yagyesh Chauhan had topped the CGBSE Class 10 exam by securing 98.33 per cent marks.

The CGBSE, Raipur, declared the Class 10 examination results on official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today (Friday). More than 3.88 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE class 10th board exams this year, reports said.

The results are also available on examresults.net. Candidates, who have checked their results on private websites, are advised to cross-check their results again on the official websites. Chhattisgarh board exam results were released at 1 pm today. The Board will issue pass certificate and mark sheet of the results soon.

In 2018, 68.04 per cent students had cleared the class 10 board exam in Chhattisgarh. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 61.04 per cent for class 10 result. In 2018, the performance of the CGBSE had slightly improved in comparison to the pass percentage recorded in 2017.

