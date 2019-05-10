CGBSE Class 12th Results 2019: Yogendra Verma has topped the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12th Examination Results 2019. Verma managed to clinch the top spot by scoring 97.4 per cent marks. This year, the overall pass percentage is 78.64 per cent. In 2018, 77 per cent students had qualified the Class 12th board examinations. The pass percentage has increased by 1.64% this year. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 76.36 in class 12.

In 2018, Shiv Kumar Pandey was the class 12th topper scoring 98.40% marks while Sandhya Kaushik was the second topper with 97.40%. Apart from that Shubham Gandharva and Shubham Kumar Gupta were third toppers with 97.20% marks.

The CGBSE (Raipur) declared the Class 12th examination results on official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today (Friday). Reports said close to 2.66 lakh students had registered for the 12th board exam.

The results are also available on examresults.net. Candidates are advised to cross-check their results from the official websites later if they download their results from private websites. Chhattisgarh board exam results were released at 1 pm today. The Board will issue pass certificate and mark sheet of the results soon.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App