Chakradharpur Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: The counting for 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand has begun and the results will be out after 1 pm.

Chakradharpur Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: Finally, the day has arrived when the counting of votes for the 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand, which went to polls from November 30 to December 20, will be declared today. The counting was supposed to begin at 8 am in 24 district headquarters of the state and the results are expected to be out at 1 pm.

The prominent members in Jharkhand assembly elections of 2019 are Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Morcha, Chief minster Raghubar Das and Sudesh Mahto from All Jharkhand Students Union will be lead members in these elections.

Talking about Chakradharpur constituency, in total 1,81,446 eligible electors participated in the elections among which 90,763 were females and 90,680 were males and 3 were of the third gender. The voter percentage in 2019 was comparatively more as compared to 2014 polls.

Talking about the past winners, Shashibhushan Samad from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won this seat by a total margin of 26448 votes. Further, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has a vote share of 52.37% in the 2014 polls for this seat.

Chakradharpur went for polling on December 7 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. In all, there were 236 polling stations. The voter turnout in 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections was calculated to be 65.61%, while it was 71.54% in 2014 and 65.69% in 2009.

AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli seat, JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/EyjkwkTJ8n — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East: These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/zQHGxRjAxw — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes. (file pic) #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/ssrBk6eym9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 votes. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/tS7QrGReDq — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait seat by 5319 votes and trailing from Dumka seat by 5381 votes. (file pic) #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/8Wg0zPFrtd — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance. #JharkhandElectionResults pic.twitter.com/snJVbK9996 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 29 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5) pic.twitter.com/x61rSlv95C — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/FB6GU5Ily7 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, still trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 4643 votes. (file pic) #JharkhandAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/VqyzcXZXYc — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

JMM's Hemant Soren is trailing on Dumka seat by 461 votes and leading on Barhait by 9948 votes. (file pic) #JharkhandElection2019 pic.twitter.com/2cKp2BAFia — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4) pic.twitter.com/AhJtuu2DKC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Here are the live updates of Chakradharpur Assembly Election Result 2019:

As per reports, JMM, Congress is ahead with 45 votes and BJP is lacking behind with 25 votes. The final result is still awaited and it will be interesting to see whether BJP will have alliance with AJSU JVM or not.

Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 24 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 46 seats (JMM 29, Congress 14 and RJD 3) pic.twitter.com/gYJThEIeWO — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

As per the latest updates, JMM leader Sukhram Oraon is leading with 20,799 votes. BJP candidate Laxman Giluwa is lacking behind with 11594 votes. However, the final result is still awaited.

JMM's Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 11668 votes and from Dumka seat by 2750 votes #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/TpHgnsXvV8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

A Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency which has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.29%. An estimated literacy level of the district in this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, leading against CM Raghubar Das, on being asked if he'll go with grand alliance or BJP: I will remain as an independent candidate and support or oppose the policies of government on its merit. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/vgCQD09Sz2 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto leading on Silli by 17125 votes, JMM's Seema Devi trailing. (file pic) #JharkhandElection2019 pic.twitter.com/DSfXjYyv1m — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Former CM and JVM(P) chief, Babulal Marandi leading on Dhanwar seat by 18645 votes. (file pic) #JharkhandAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/TXgJtWOH9s — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

As per Election Commission website, JMM leader Sukhram Oraon is ahead of BJP candidate Laxman Giluwa with 6,447 votes. However, the final result is not yet and is expected to be declared by evening.

The Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 are still awaited. As per reports, BJP is leading with 29 seats and JMM, Congress alliance is on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5).

Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4) pic.twitter.com/AhJtuu2DKC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

As per latest results, half of the counting is already done and if we talk about candidates winning status, JMM leader Hemant Soren is winning in Barhait and trailing in Dumka. Ragubar Das is leading in BJP. The final score till now stands at JMM 41 and BJP 30. However, the final result is still awaited.

Incumbent Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das says the final result of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 is not out yet and the final result is awaited. He also mentioned that a press conference will be held in the evening.

JMM leader Hemant Soren is trailing in Dumka and winning in Barhait by 5319 votes. However, so far it seems JMM and Congress is all set to form the government in Jharkhand defeating BJP.

JMM and Congress has its game strong and is leading with 45 seats. The final Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 will be announced by afternoon and JMM is all set to be in power once again defeating BJP.

As per reports, JMM and Congress will be appointing JMM leader Hemant Soren as the Jharkhand Chief Minister. However, the results are yet to be announced and till now JMM is leading ahead of BJP with 45 seats out of 81.

The Jharkhand Assembly Election results will be announced soon. So far JMM is leading ahead of all the parties. As per reports, JMM has won 41 seats out of 81 and is ready to come into power once again. On the other hand, BJP is trailing and has won 30 seats so far.

As per latest counting updates, JMM leader Sukhram Oraon is leading, BJP candidate Laxman Giluwa and Ramlal Munda from AJSU are trailing. JMM is ahead of BJP with 36 seats and it will be interesting to see which party will win the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Election.

BJP leader Laxman Giluwa who is contesting the election from Chakradharpur is leading in the Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019. As per reports, BJP has crossed 30 leads till now.

Talking about the past winners, in 2014, Shashibhushan Samad of JMM won the Jharkhand Assembly Election defeating the BJP candidate and in 2009 BJP won the elections by defeating JMM. The result of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will be announced soon declaring the winner.

Speaking of number of contestants participating in Chakradharpur Assembly Election; in 2014 there were 10 contestants whereas this time 12 candidates have contested for the elections. Results of Jharkhand Assembly Election are still awaited.

As mentioned above, the 2019 Assembly Elections in Jharkhand were held between November 30 to December 20. This time the total voter turnout was 65.61% which is less than 2014 which was 71.54%. The difference is -5.93%.

