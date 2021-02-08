Chamoli glacier broke off near Badrinath in Uttrakhand where a tremendous amount of devastation has been observed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) & State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were conducting rescue operations with 153 feared missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst. Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) informed that the state faced heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. 5 NDRF teams, DRDO avalanche experts arrived in Chamoli and National Crisis Management Committee had a meeting to ensure the rescue operations in full swing. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off.

Neeru Garg, DIG, Garhwal range, Uttarakhand said 15 of 178 people were rescued yesterday. The rescue operation is currently underway in another tunnel. Many fear there’s the possibility that 35 people are stranded in it. The ITBP has deployed 300 personnel to carry out rescue operations at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district. 

On Sunday, a glacial break in the Tapovan-Reni region of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand led to major flooding in the rivers Dhauliganga and Alaknanda and damaged houses and the nearby power project Rishiganga.

 