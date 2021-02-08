Chamoli glacier disaster update: The ITBP has deployed 300 personnel to carry out rescue operations at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district. Chamoli glacier broke off near Badrinath in Uttrakhand where a tremendous amount of devastation has been observed.

Chamoli glacier broke off near Badrinath in Uttrakhand where a tremendous amount of devastation has been observed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) & State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were conducting rescue operations with 153 feared missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst. Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) informed that the state faced heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. 5 NDRF teams, DRDO avalanche experts arrived in Chamoli and National Crisis Management Committee had a meeting to ensure the rescue operations in full swing. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off.

Neeru Garg, DIG, Garhwal range, Uttarakhand said 15 of 178 people were rescued yesterday. The rescue operation is currently underway in another tunnel. Many fear there’s the possibility that 35 people are stranded in it. The ITBP has deployed 300 personnel to carry out rescue operations at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district.

We were informed that 178 people were issued passes here. Of which, 15 were rescued y'day. Rescue operation underway in another tunnel. There's possibility that 35 people are stranded in it. Priority is to rescue them as soon as possible:Neeru Garg, DIG Garhwal range #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/3vLSHcMt1t — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Around 203 people are missing including 11 dead bodies recovered as of now. We weren't aware of a subsidiary company's project Tapovan till yesterday. We're estimating that 35 people are stuck in another tunnel. Rescue operation underway: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/fd1PpH9i3F — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

It's a very difficult situation, but ITBP successfully rescued people from 1st tunnel & now they're working on 2nd tunnel which is approx 3 km long. NDRF&military are also on it. By afternoon we can expect some positive results: Union Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/4clLhCiFHP — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation continues on the second day at Joshimath in Chamoli where a flash flood, triggered due to glacier burst, occurred y'day. 12 people were rescued from one tunnel y'day. The second tunnel is being cleared with the help of JCB machines to rescue people pic.twitter.com/WEe0qA6rXi — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

On Sunday, a glacial break in the Tapovan-Reni region of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand led to major flooding in the rivers Dhauliganga and Alaknanda and damaged houses and the nearby power project Rishiganga.