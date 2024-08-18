Champai Soren Likely to Join BJP With 5 JMM MLAs Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Ahead Of the Jharkhand elections, JMM leader & state’s ex-chief minister Champai Soren, will likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with six other MLAs from his party on Sunday. Reveal Sources.

Along with Soren, six MLAs—Chamra Linda, Dashrath Gagrai, Sameer Mohanty, Sukhram Uraon, Ramdas Soren, and Sanjeev Sardar—are reportedly joining him and are currently unreachable by phone.

Further, he also flew to Delhi this morning with his personal staff, amid growing speculation about his potential shift to the BJP.

Earlier on saturday, Champai visited Kolkata. Where he is said to have met BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari.

However, amidst party switch rumours, Mr. Soren has publicly denied the speculation, saying ‘I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports… I am where I am.’

Meanwhile, Champai Soren assumed the position of Chief Minister of Jharkhand in February this year, following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a prominent money laundering case.

Later on July, He resigned, allowing Hemant Soren to return to his post as CM.