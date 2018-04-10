During the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi' Champaran Satyagraha in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's first high speed all electric high-speed locomotive. The 12,000 HP locomotive was developed at Madhepura's Electric Locomotive Factory under Make in India initiative. PM Modi will also launch other railway projects including the launch of Katihar to Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express.

In a technological push for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first high speed all electric high-speed locomotive. The 12,000 HP freight electric locomotive was developed at Madhepura’s Electric Locomotive Factory. The locomotive was developed under government’s ambitious Make in India initiative, however, the project was completed by France’s Alstom. According to Alston officials, the engine will have the maximum speed of 120 km per hour. It will not only reduce the operating costs of India Railways and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, better for the environment, added the company officials.

Also, the first phase of the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory, Katihar to Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express, and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi. The foundation stones for key development projects will be laid and vital projects will also be dedicated to the nation. This includes the Motijheel Project, the Bettiah Nagar Parshid water supply scheme under AMRUT among others. Prime Minister Modi reached Bihar’s Motihari to join in the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’ Champaran Satyagraha.

PM @NarendraModi आज गांधी मैदान, पूर्वी चंपारण, बिहार से मधेपुरा लोकोमोटिव फैक्ट्री के प्रथम चरण का लोकार्पण व चंपारण हमसफर एक्सप्रेस का शुभारंभ करेंगे, साथ ही मुजफ्फरपुर-सगौली-वाल्मीकिनगर रेलवे लाइन के दोहरीकरण का शिलान्यास व 12,000HP के फ्रेट इलेक्ट्रिक लोको का शुभारंभ भी होगा। pic.twitter.com/fIH9M570fI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 10, 2018

Underlining Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Modi has called this journey Satyagraha to Swachhtagraha. Nearly 20,000 cleanliness ambassadors from across the country will take part in the cleanliness celebrations.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar’s capital Patna, he will lay the foundation stone for various projects in the state and speak at a Swacch Bharat Abhiyan event. He was received upon arrival by Governor Satyapal Malik and CM Nitish Kumar.

