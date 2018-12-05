Chachoda seat falls under Rajgarh Lok Sabha area and is currently held by BJP's Mamta Meena. The constituency came into existence in 1951 and since then was held by the Congress. Madhya Pradesh held the Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, with more than 75 per cent voting percentage. The counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with that of Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Chachoda seat falls under Rajgarh Lok Sabha area and is currently held by BJP’s Mamta Meena. The constituency came into existence in 1951 and since then was held by the Congress. Even when Shivraj held the reigns of the state in 2003, the Vidhan Sabha seat was held by the Congress’ Shivnarayan Meena. It was in 2013 Assembly elections that BJP’s Mamta Meena wrested power from Shivnarine after securing 82779 votes in compared to the latter’s 47878 votes.

However, this time when the prospects of Congress coming to power are reported to be high, let alone pre-poll surveys that predict a thumping victory for the grand old party, the seat will witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Mamata Meena and Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s brother Laxman Singh.

Madhya Pradesh held the Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, with more than 75 per cent voting percentage. The counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with that of Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The 230 member Assembly of Madhya Pradesh is currently ruled by Shivraj Singh Chauhan led-Bharatiya Janta Party. The BJP holds 165 seats, while INC has 58. Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati has 4 seats and 3 seats are held by Independent candidates. Out of the 230 candidates, 148 are General candidates, 35 are from Scheduled Castes, 47 are from Scheduled Tribes. Of the 230 elected candidates, 200 are males and 30 are females.

