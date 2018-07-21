Former Rajya Sabha lawmaker and former BJP leader Chandan Mitra on Saturday, July 21, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). Along with him, four other Congress leaders also joined the party during party's annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. The Congress MLAs who joined the TMC includes Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman.

In a major setback to the BJP-led central government, former Rajya Sabha lawmaker and former BJP leader Chandan Mitra joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) today, July 21, at a mega rally in Kolkata. Reports said that along with him four Congress leaders also joined the ruling TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister. The Congress MLAs who joined the TMC includes Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman. Former BJP leader, Chandan Mitra quit the BJP a couple of days ago. As per reports, he was unhappy of being sidelined by the BJP.

(Updating…)

