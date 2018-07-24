Politician Chandan Mitra on Monday told he has joined the party for the betterment of the state. He added that the everybody has to change their views depending on the circumstances. He made it clear that he did not leave the BJP because he was sidelined by the party.

Chandan Mitra, who once used to criticiseWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and found its workers as “worse than savages,” and “hooligans,” and the regime as a “reign of terror”, joined the same party on July 21 in Kolkata. The politician on Monday was seen changing his on take the party when he told NDTV that he has joined the party for the betterment of the state. He added that the everybody has to change their views depending on the circumstances. He made it clear that he did not leave the BJP because he was sidelined by the party.

He said that he took the decision to join TMC after he found that he was unable to do much about changing the situation of his home state. He said that the feeling was deep-rooted after he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Hooghly, West Bengal. He said that only after joining Mamata Banerjee’s TMC he could become able to contribute for the development of the state. He added that the TMC was the only vehicle available that could help him to contribute to the welfare of the state.

While denying the fact that he quit the BJP as the party has sidelined him, Mitra said that the party has given a lot to me. He said that the party has given him some important posts and he became the Rajya Sabha member twice under the BJP. He said he has no grievances with the party and is not at all angry about it.

Former BJP leader Chandan Mitra joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) on July 21, at a mega rally in Kolkata. Reports said that along with him four Congress leaders also joined the ruling TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister. The Congress MLAs who joined the TMC includes Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman. Former BJP leader, Chandan Mitra quit the BJP a couple of days ago. As per reports, he was unhappy of being sidelined by the BJP.

