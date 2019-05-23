Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Kirron Kher BJP Pawan Bansal INC Harmohan Dhawan AAP. The 17th Lok Sabha Election in the union territory of Chandigarh was held in the seventh and final phase of polls on May 19, 2019. Chandigarh has one Lok Sabha seat. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kirron Kher is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh.

Over a dozen candidates are in the fray in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. Besides Independents, almost all major parties have fielded candidates from Chandigarh. The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded its veteran leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh Pawan Kumar Bansal. Bansal was elected three times in a row to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has re-nominated sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Harmohan Dhawan for the elections in Chandigarh. AAP had fielded Gulkirat Kaur Panag from Chandigarh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Also, many smaller parties like the Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) has fielded candidates from Chandigarh. BRP has nominated Sarabjeet Singh Sohal from the union territory.

In the 2014 general elections, Kher had bagged 42.5 per cent of votes. Chandigarh, which serves as the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, has a total of 615,214 registered voters, of which 3,33,621 are males and 2,81,593 are females. Chandigarh ranks high in literacy with 86.43% literacy rate. The union territory is also credited with some of the highest voter turnouts in the country. In the 2014 general elections, Chandigarh had witnessed a 73.71 per cent voter turnout in the polls.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019.

