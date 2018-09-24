Earlier in last week, the water level was at 1161 feet while on Saturday, it reached 1162 feet level. On Monday, the Chandigarh administration was forced to open the floodgates after the water level touched 1163 feet. The water will now be drained out to seasonal river Sukhna choe, which passes through Chandigarh's industrial area.

Chandigarh administration has opened two out of six flood gates at Sukhna Lake after water level crossed the danger mark

As the rains continue to lash in several parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, the Union Territory engineering department on Monday opened the flood gates after Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake crossed the danger mark of 1163 feet. The department opened two out of six floodgates and according to reports, they have issued a warning that they might have to open further of them if water level continued to rise. It was in 2008 when the floodgates were last opened.

Earlier in last week, the water level was at 1161 feet while on Saturday, it reached 1162 feet level. On Monday, the Chandigarh administration was forced to open the floodgates after the water level touched 1163 feet. The water will now be drained out to seasonal river Sukhna choe, which passes through Chandigarh’s industrial area.

While speaking to media, Chandigarh’s chief engineer, Mukesh Anand said, “We have also informed the officials of the neighbouring states – Punjab and Haryana – about the water level. If required, we might have to open more gates.”

Sukhna Lakes was created in 1958 and covered a staggering area of 338 acres, which was 1.52 km long and 1.49 km wide and 5 metres deep. It was created by blocking the flow of water in the Sukhna choe originating from the Shivalik hills by raising stone-cum earthen embankments.

Earlier in the day, Punjab government had issued a red alert in the state due to relentless rains in the state. All the cities were asked to remain on constant vigil by the state administration. The disaster management officials across various regions have been ordered to stay on standby and be ready for any natural calamity that occurs in the state.

